Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,618.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,530.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,465.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

