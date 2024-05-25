Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,173 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,173 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. 3,040,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

