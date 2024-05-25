Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.