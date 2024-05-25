Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 830,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,452. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

