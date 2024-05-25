Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.46. 243,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,219. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

