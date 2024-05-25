Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 85,926 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 359,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149,110 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AES traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

