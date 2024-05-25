Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 201,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 91,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 909,451 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

