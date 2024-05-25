Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,871 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 67,848 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

