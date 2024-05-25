Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 905,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,171. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

