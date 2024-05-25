Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 936 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

