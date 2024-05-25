Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

GEHC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.85. 1,433,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,483. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

