Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 212,687 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

