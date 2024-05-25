Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CFO Joel G. Edwards Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCB stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,566. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $595.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

