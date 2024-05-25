Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,090 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 147,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,399. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

