Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 387,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

