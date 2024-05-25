Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $15.32 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.29. 134,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,893 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

