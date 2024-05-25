Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 29,594 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $529,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,173,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,249 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 388,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,634. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.