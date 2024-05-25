Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 1,406,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rapid7 by 40.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 355,192 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $13,972,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,903,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 802,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,229. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

