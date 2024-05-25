Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 6,258 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after acquiring an additional 199,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,439 shares of company stock valued at $18,866,707. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,614. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

