Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $11.31 Million Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.86% of Sterling Check worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 943,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 46.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 475,838 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 616,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STER. William Blair lowered Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

