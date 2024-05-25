Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,697,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after buying an additional 230,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.46. 1,033,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,188. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

