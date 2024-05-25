Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 176,110 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Janus International Group worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1,335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 429,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,526. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

