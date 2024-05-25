Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Encore Capital Group worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,979,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 98,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,143. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

