Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CFG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

