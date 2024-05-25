Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

