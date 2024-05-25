Citigroup Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $123.27. 3,730,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,245. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 309.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $331,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

