Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $570.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $530.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $664.07.

Cintas Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $682.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $672.18 and a 200-day moving average of $618.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a 52-week low of $458.32 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,009,000 after buying an additional 141,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

