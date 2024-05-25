Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %

CIDM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 49,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

