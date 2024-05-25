Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %
CIDM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 49,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
