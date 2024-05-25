Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

CHWY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 207.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $334,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

