Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.65. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

