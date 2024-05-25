C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

C&F Financial stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director George R. Sisson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.47 per share, with a total value of $39,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,413.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

