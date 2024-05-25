Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:CATO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 196,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,601. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cato has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cato by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cato by 129.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cato by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

