Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 28000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £242.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,616.67 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.