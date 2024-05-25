Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 3.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.03 and last traded at $99.09. 1,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

