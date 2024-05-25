Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.14

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$112.14 and traded as high as C$118.49. Cargojet shares last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 32,254 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.36.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

