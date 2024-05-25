CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 3.2% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.07. 234,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 913,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 432,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

