Capita’s (CPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.88) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 14.96 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.37. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.93 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,090.49). In related news, insider Nneka Abulokwe bought 74,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,280.27). Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,090.49). Insiders have bought a total of 651,877 shares of company stock worth $9,700,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

