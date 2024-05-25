Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 642.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 762,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894,321 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 305,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,225. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

