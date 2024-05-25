Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 213.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

