Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.21) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining
In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.18), for a total value of £315,900 ($401,499.75). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
