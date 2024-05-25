Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 140,105 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

