Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,226. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

