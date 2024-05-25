Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 823,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,106. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.