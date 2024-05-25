Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.87 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.32.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

SYK stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.54. 1,230,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.85 and its 200-day moving average is $323.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

