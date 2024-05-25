Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 248,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

