Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,396 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,022.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,872.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOOV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.30. 59,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

