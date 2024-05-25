Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,479 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after acquiring an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.