Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,152 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 78,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.