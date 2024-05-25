Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.