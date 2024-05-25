Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
Calithera Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calithera Biosciences
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.