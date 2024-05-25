Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CZR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

